  • Now Playing

    Deadly Russian missile strike hits southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Report links Ukraine to assassination of Putin ally's daughter

    01:50

  • Rescue operations underway after deadly Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

    04:05

  • Putin formally annexes Russia-occupied territory in Ukraine

    01:35

  • ‘Tears and heartache’: Residents react to Russian kamikaze drone attack near Kyiv

    01:05

  • Biden pledges $625M in weapons to Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

    01:24

  • President Zelenskyy lists military gains as Ukrainian flags fly over recaptured territory

    01:36

  • Ukraine regains territory from Russian forces in Kherson region

    02:53

  • Elon Musk angers Zelenskyy over Twitter poll on Ukraine peace plan

    00:34

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia sending soldiers to fill 'shoes of the dead'

    01:39

  • Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.

    04:19

  • Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

    03:30

  • Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories

    01:29

  • Ukrainian special unit searches for victims of war

    02:15

  • Ukraine retakes key areas Putin claimed to have annexed

    02:30

  • Ukrainian troops free villages in the east, Ukrainian officials say

    01:29

  • Mila Kunis on Ukrainian roots, new movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

    07:50

  • Is Vladimir Putin trying to incite a NATO attack on Russia?

    01:46

  • Russian troops lose ground after annexing parts of Ukraine

    02:30

  • Russia retreats from Donetsk

    01:38

Deadly Russian missile strike hits southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Emergency crews searched for survivors in smoking rubble after Russian missiles struck the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, not far from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.Oct. 6, 2022

