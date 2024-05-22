IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come
May 22, 202402:01
  • Now Playing

    Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    At least one person killed in Iowa severe storms

    01:05

  • New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest

    01:45

  • Midwest preparing for intense storms with high chance of tornadoes

    02:19

  • More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains

    01:50

  • Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas

    03:06

  • Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm

    01:54

  • Powerful storm causes multiple deaths and widespread damage in Houston

    02:25

  • At least 4 killed when severe storms sweep Texas and Louisiana

    02:58

  • At least 4 dead as severe storms hit Texas and Louisiana

    01:34

  • At least 4 killed around Houston after severe weather, flooding

    02:56

  • Deadly storms batter the South

    00:42

  • Houston skyscrapers damaged in severe storms

    00:35

  • Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather

    01:43

  • Golfers run for cover as tornado tears through Missouri

    01:27

  • Canadian wildfires forcing thousands to evacuate

    03:10

  • Deadly Indonesian floods include cold lava flow from Mount Marapi

    00:45

  • Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake

    01:27

  • 2024 tornado season among most active in history

    03:53

  • Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm

    02:13

Early TODAY

Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come

02:01

At least 20 tornados were reported across Iowa, leading to several deaths and a disaster declaration by the governor. NBC News' Jessica Layton and meteorologist Angie Lassman report on the storms that ravaged the area and look ahead to what's in store for millions.May 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    At least one person killed in Iowa severe storms

    01:05

  • New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest

    01:45

  • Midwest preparing for intense storms with high chance of tornadoes

    02:19

  • More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains

    01:50

  • Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas

    03:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All