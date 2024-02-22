IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadly shooting on a highway near Jerusalem
Feb. 22, 2024
    Deadly shooting on a highway near Jerusalem

Deadly shooting on a highway near Jerusalem

Gunmen opened fire at motorists near an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem on Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others, emergency services said. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports for Early Today.Feb. 22, 2024

