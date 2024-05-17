IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadly storms batter the South
May 17, 2024
    Deadly storms batter the South

Early TODAY

Deadly storms batter the South

00:42

Houston's mayor said at least four people had been killed in severe storms that struck the city on Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in parts of Texas and Louisiana. Frances Rivera has the details on Early Today. May 17, 2024

    Deadly storms batter the South

