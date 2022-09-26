IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Deadly Typhoon Noru strikes at the Philippines

NBC News

Deadly Typhoon Noru strikes at the Philippines

01:05

At least five people were killed as Typhoon Noru swept through the Philippines, leading to widespread flooding and mandatory evacuations.Sept. 26, 2022

