  • Water temperatures off Florida soar over 100 degrees

    Wildfires fueled by heat wave still raging in southern Europe

    Extreme heat and European wildfires impacting summer travel

  • Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

  • Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

  • Extreme heat spreads north and east as hospitalizations rise

  • Heat wave setting summer records across U.S.

  • Millions under heat alerts amid coast to coast heat wave

  • Wildfire on Greek island forces thousands to evacuate

  • Record-breaking temperatures put 30 million under heat alerts

  • Climate change to take an increasing toll on air travel, United CEO warns

  • Extreme weather reported in multiple regions across the globe as heat wave death toll climbs in U.S.

  • Global warming fuels massive heat domes across the world

  • Record high water temperatures take toll on Florida's coral reefs

  • Europe struggles under record-breaking heat wave

  • Ocean temperatures soar, sparking concern of stronger hurricanes

  • Indian rescuers look for landslide survivors as dozens are feared trapped

  • Heat wave scorching U.S. as Phoenix and Miami see temperature records

  • How to protect your pets during extreme heat

  • Calls for change follow Florida farmworker's suspected heat death

Wildfires fueled by heat wave still raging in southern Europe

Italy was struck by two extremes of weather as storms struck the north of the country and deadly wildfires ravaged the south. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports from Rome.July 26, 2023

