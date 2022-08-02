IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.

    Biden announces death of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

NBC News

Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.

President Joe Biden announced that the top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed during a counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan. NBC’s Richard Engel details where Al Qaeda stands in its threat to the west. Aug. 2, 2022

    Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.

