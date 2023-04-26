IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Death toll rises as Kenyan cult investigation unearths more bodies

Death toll rises as Kenyan cult investigation unearths more bodies

The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves has risen to 89, authorities said, amid ongoing exhumations in an 800-acre area where the self-proclaimed Good News International Church was based.April 26, 2023

    Death toll rises as Kenyan cult investigation unearths more bodies

