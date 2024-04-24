IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case
April 24, 202403:16
  • Now Playing

    Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    New York City man arrested in connection to random assaults on women

    01:20

  • Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

    02:32

  • 5 people, including 2 children, found dead in Oklahoma City home

    01:41

  • Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

    03:40

  • Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial

    02:16

  • Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree

    02:09

  • Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse

    02:53

  • Apparent conspiracy theorist sets himself on fire outside of Trump trial

    02:01

  • Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial

    13:28

  • California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

    02:23

  • Neighbors heartbroken as more body parts belonging to Sade Robinson found

    01:41

  • Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

    03:06

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32

  • Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University

    02:08

  • 12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial

    03:26

  • L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls

    03:29

  • Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims

    01:29

  • Report: Justice Department to pay victims of Larry Nassar $100 million

    02:43

  • Scott Peterson and Los Angeles Innocence Project seek new trial, citing new evidence

    03:17

NBC News Channel

Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

03:16

A West Virginia man's deathbed confession led investigators to the remains of a 10-year-old girl and her mother missing since 2000. WSAZ's Kim Rafferty reports.April 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    New York City man arrested in connection to random assaults on women

    01:20

  • Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

    02:32

  • 5 people, including 2 children, found dead in Oklahoma City home

    01:41

  • Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

    03:40

  • Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial

    02:16
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All