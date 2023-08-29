IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Deepfake videos attempt to push bogus Elon Musk investment platform

Watch: Deepfake videos attempt to push bogus Elon Musk investment platform

Manipulated videos have circulated online attempting to convince viewers Elon Musk invented a new investment platform. The fake videos encourage viewers to invest their money in the nonexistent platform. There is no evidence Musk or the media personalities shown had anything to do with the videos.Aug. 29, 2023

    Watch: Deepfake videos attempt to push bogus Elon Musk investment platform

