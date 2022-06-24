IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Defeat in two special elections puts U.K.'s Boris Johnson under greater pressure

The centrist Liberal Democrat Party overturned a big Conservative Party majority to win a rural southwest England seat, while the main opposition Labour Party reclaimed Wakefield in northern England from Boris Johnson’s Tories.June 24, 2022

