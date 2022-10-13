IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

  • Now Playing

    Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

    01:04

  • 'Russians escaping mobilization' arrive in South Korea, official says

    00:54

  • Russia steps up attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians

    02:08

  • Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

    01:19

  • Video shows moment family rescued from rubble of Zaporizhzhia home

    00:42

  • Biden says Putin 'miscalculated significantly’ Ukrainian resistance

    02:28

  • Zelenskyy requests more air defenses from G7 after Russian missile strikes

    02:07

  • Zelenskyy on Putin: ‘Terror is his attitude to the world’

    01:15

  • Russian missile attack narrowly misses woman in viral video

    01:37

  • Dashcam video shows huge explosion in Dnipro during Russian bombardment

    01:29

  • Putin attacks over a dozen Ukrainian cities in ‘retaliation’ for bridge explosion

    02:33

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to wipe Ukraine 'off the Earth'

    01:42

  • Russia unleashes missile strikes across Ukraine after Crimea bridge attack

    01:21

  • Russian missiles strike Ukrainian apartment buildings, killing over a dozen

    00:56

  • Is the US concerned Putin will be pushed to use nuclear weapons?

    01:28

  • Russia’s rocket fire strikes Ukrainian city after Crimea bridge blast

    01:59

  • How real is the threat of Putin using nuclear weapons in Ukraine?

    03:26

  • Huge explosion damages part of bridge linking Russia and Crimea

    02:11

NBC News

Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

01:21

“We will not be dragged into Russia's war of choice,” said Austin, after a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels, ”but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself, and we will continue to strengthen NATO's collective defense.”Oct. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Defense Secretary Austin: ‘NATO stands more unified and more resolute than ever’

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Russian ‘murderers’ need to be brought to justice, says Zelenskyy

    01:04

  • 'Russians escaping mobilization' arrive in South Korea, official says

    00:54

  • Russia steps up attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine

    02:45

  • Biden blasts Russia’s ‘brutal’ attacks on Ukrainian civilians

    02:08

  • Gen. Mark Milley calls Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All