White House

Defense Secretary Mattis announces resignation

Defense Secretary James Mattis has submitted his resignation. President Trump announced the news in a tweet on Thursday. Mattis’ resignation letter stated the president has “the right to have a secretary of defense who are better aligned with yours.”Dec. 20, 2018

