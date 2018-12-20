Defense Secretary Mattis announces resignation

Defense Secretary Mattis announces resignation08:15
Defense Secretary James Mattis has submitted his resignation. President Trump announced the news in a tweet on Thursday. Mattis’ resignation letter stated the president has “the right to have a secretary of defense who are better aligned with yours.”
Matthew Whitaker cleared to oversee Mueller investigation01:13
Inside the White House showdown over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria01:27
Defense Secretary Mattis announces resignation08:15
Congress hammers out short-term compromise to avoid shutdown01:27
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks00:22
Poll: 62 percent say Trump isn’t telling the truth in Russia probe01:55