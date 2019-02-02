U.S. news

Delays form at Orlando airport after TSA officer falls from balcony, dies

00:49

Passengers at Orlando International Airport are experiencing delays and long lines after a TSA officer fell from a balcony and later died from his injuries.. According to an airport statement, the incident is being treated as an apparent suicide.Feb. 2, 2019

