IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deli stabbing shocks Brooklyn neighborhood
March 22, 202401:29
  • Now Playing

    Deli stabbing shocks Brooklyn neighborhood

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho

    01:55

  • Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

    01:53

  • Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020

    01:13

  • 11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

    04:43

  • Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

    03:11

  • Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death

    03:08

  • Manhunt in Idaho for inmate who escaped with help of gunman

    01:09

  • New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

    01:36

  • Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • First 'Goon Squad' officer sentenced to 20 years for torture of two Black men

    02:35

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03

  • Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28

  • Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death

    01:49

  • LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods

    02:51

  • Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder

    00:57

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

NBC News Channel

Deli stabbing shocks Brooklyn neighborhood

01:29

Samyia Spain, 19, was killed and her twin sister Sanyia was injured after witnesses say they rejected a man's advances. WNBC's Erica Byfield reports.March 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Deli stabbing shocks Brooklyn neighborhood

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho

    01:55

  • Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

    01:53

  • Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 2020

    01:13

  • 11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother 

    04:43

  • Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say

    03:11
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All