Passenger arrested after attempting to open door during Delta flight

01:19

Michael Demarre, a passenger on a Delta Airlines flight, is facing several charges, including interference with a flight crew, after attempting to open the plane's door mid-flight. KGW's Alma McCarty reports.Feb. 16, 2022

