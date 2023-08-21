Demark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

- Now Playing
Demark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine00:26
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays02:01
Moscow says its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the city00:53
Rare inside look at F-16 fighter jet Ukraine believes is vital for defense06:44
Ukrainian soldiers blinded in war learn how to adapt at rehabilitation camp01:13
Watch: The Killers introduce a Russian fan on stage at a concert in Georgia01:14
Video shows Ukrainian security service unveiling new sea drone01:11
Russian airstrike kills two Ukrainian musicians raising money for troops02:48
Ukrainian singers, killed in Zaporizhzhia rocket attack, buried side by side01:07
Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson01:19
Ukraine fires all regional military recruitment chiefs in corruption clampdown01:04
Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy02:05
Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Pokrovsk twice01:58
Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy01:43
Vivek Ramaswamy implies America involved in Ukraine war because of Hunter Biden02:00
Ukraine says Russia bombed blood transfusion center00:16
Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker01:19
Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack01:26
Video shows Ukrainian sea drone striking Russian warship00:43
Russian drones hit grain export infrastructure, Ukraine says00:53
- Now Playing
Demark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine00:26
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays02:01
Moscow says its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the city00:53
Rare inside look at F-16 fighter jet Ukraine believes is vital for defense06:44
Ukrainian soldiers blinded in war learn how to adapt at rehabilitation camp01:13
Watch: The Killers introduce a Russian fan on stage at a concert in Georgia01:14
Play All