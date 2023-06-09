IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Demining teams struggle to access Ukraine’s flooded minefields after dam explosion

01:29

Mines uprooted and dispersed by floodwaters surging downstream from the destroyed Kakhovka dam across swathes of southern Ukraine could pose a grave danger to civilians for decades to come, according to experts. The Hazardous Area Life-support Organization, known as HALO, which clears landmines in war zones, said it could not access minefields as roads leading to them are flooded.June 9, 2023

