Democrat Julian Castro announces 2020 bid for president

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro has officially jumped in the 2020 race announcing his bid to run for president in his hometown, San Antonio, Texas. Castro is one of the first to officially jump into a race that is expected to become very crowded with White House hopefuls.Jan. 12, 2019

