Democrat Julian Castro announces 2020 run for president02:52
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro has officially jumped in the 2020 race announcing his bid to run for president in his hometown, San Antonio, Texas. Castro is one of the first to officially jump into a race that is expected to become very crowded with White House hopefuls.
Combat vet: Veterans are 'terrified' by government shutdown11:07
Nance: Trump counterintelligence probe is 'greatest scandal'12:48
How Trump meets the four criteria of an authoritarian leader06:23
Joe Conason: Will Senate ask if William Barr is same partisan hack he showed himself to be in '92?08:14
David Cay Johnston: It shows Trump’s incompetence that he thought firing Comey would stop FBI16:58
Dean Obeidallah: People are selling heirlooms intended for children to survive government shutdown10:21