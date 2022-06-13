IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

Meet the Press NOW

'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

Bernie Sanders adviser, Faiz Shakir, and Noah Rothman, editor of Commentary Magazine, discuss the second day of January 6th committee hearings and reporting about Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary challenges.June 13, 2022

    'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

