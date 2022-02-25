IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25
    Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world

    01:08
    Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters

    00:52

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S

    02:24

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40

  • Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion

    09:37

  • WH prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees amid invasion

    01:13

  • WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers

    01:32

  • At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine

    03:32

  • ‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in

    01:34

  • Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine

    22:27

  • Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'

    03:15

  • Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’

    01:14

  • How Russia could be impacted by new economic sanctions

    02:20

  • Biden: 'Complete rupture' of U.S.-Russia relations as they continue invasion of Ukraine

    00:36

  • Biden announces deployment of additional troops to Germany, Poland amid Ukraine invasion

    02:47

  • Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk

    00:29

  • McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia

    02:18

NBC News

Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world

01:08

Demonstrations have been held around the world to show support for Ukraine and to protest President Putin and the Russian invasion.Feb. 25, 2022

