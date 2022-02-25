Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine04:23
Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack00:32
What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?06:25
Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world01:08
Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters00:52
Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S02:24
How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 02:40
Ukrainian residents attempting to flee Kyiv amidst Russian invasion09:37
WH prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees amid invasion01:13
WH requests release of Chernobyl staff 'unlawfully' taken hostage by Russian soldiers01:32
At least 57 dead and 169 hurt following Russian attack on Ukraine03:32
‘No to war!’: Protest breaks out across Russia, and police step in01:34
Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine22:27
Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'03:15
Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’01:14
How Russia could be impacted by new economic sanctions02:20
Biden: 'Complete rupture' of U.S.-Russia relations as they continue invasion of Ukraine00:36
Biden announces deployment of additional troops to Germany, Poland amid Ukraine invasion02:47
Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk00:29
McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia02:18
Demonstrations have been held around the world to show support for Ukraine and to protest President Putin and the Russian invasion.Feb. 25, 2022
Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters00:52
Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S02:24