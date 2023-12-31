IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces she will abdicate the throne

NBC News

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces she will abdicate the throne

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark said she will abdicate the throne on January 14, 2024, in a surprise announcement during her traditional New Year speech. The 83-year-old queen is Denmark’s longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Dec. 31, 2023

