  • Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations

    03:43
    Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express

    06:57
    Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

    03:02

NBC News

Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express

06:57

Johnny Depp recounts the time Amber Heard allegedly hit him in the face while traveling from Bangkok to Singapore on the Orient Express. The jury is shown photos from trip where the actor appears to have a black eye.May 25, 2022

