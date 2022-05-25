IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express

    06:57

  • Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

    03:02

  • New Pittsburgh art museum showcases tattoo artifacts and history

    02:36

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 altercation with Depp: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

  • Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap

    03:04

  • Champion boxer takes on film exploring queer, Native American and human trafficking themes

    03:18

  • Remembering Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier, dead at 94

    03:04

  • 2022 Grammy's have been postponed due to Covid surge

    00:13

  • 'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro describes differences between noir, horror

    02:41

  • Starbucks employees vote to unionize in Buffalo, first U.S. location to do so

    04:04

  • Starbucks employees to decide whether to form the chain's first U.S. union in Buffalo

    07:06

  • 'House of Gucci' film creates viral memes months before release

    03:42

  • WATCH: Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for $34.9 million at auction

    01:23

  • Facebook has new corporate parent, new name: Meta

    04:29

  • Power of Idol: How ‘BTS’ Changes the World from the Global Stage

    04:10

  • Binge-worthy: What to watch this weekend

    06:00

  • K-pop stars from BTS speak at U.N.: 'Every choice we make is the beginning of change'

    01:24

NBC News

Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations

03:43

Johnny Depp described it as “insane” to hear Amber Heard’s testimony, and denied all allegations of sexual violence. "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control,” Depp said.May 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express

    06:57

  • Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses

    03:02

  • New Pittsburgh art museum showcases tattoo artifacts and history

    02:36

  • Heard clarifies makeup use, explains how she covered bruises after Depp’s alleged attacks

    05:29

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All