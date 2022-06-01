IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Depp v. Heard trial: Judge dismisses jury to fill out damages forms

04:07

Judge Penney Azcarate sent jurors back to the deliberation room on Wednesday, delaying the verdict reading in the Johnny Depp defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. it was unclear if jurors forgot to fill out their paperwork or if the panel has to deliberate damages. June 1, 2022

