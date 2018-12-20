NBC News

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein believes Special Counsel Mueller's probe 'is being handled appropriately'

00:31

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein says he believes the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the 2016 Trump campaign activities "is being handled appropriately."Dec. 20, 2018

  • Rosenstein: Mueller probe 'is being handled appropriately'

    00:31

  • Kevin Baron on U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria: 'No one wanted this'

    09:51

  • Trump plan to pull out of Syria blasted by allies

    05:07

  • What could happen in Syria as troops leave?

    12:31

  • Tammy Baldwin was blazing a trail long before the 'rainbow wave'

    03:20

  • Putin 'feeds on weakness and disarray,' says expert

    11:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All