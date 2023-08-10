IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

DeSantis open to using drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels

01:10

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to a voter's question in Iowa that he would be open to using drones or "whatever force we need to" against drug cartels in Mexico.Aug. 10, 2023

