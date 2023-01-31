IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    White House announces end to Covid public health emergency

    02:33

  • Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?

    04:40

  • Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter

    02:54

  • Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings

    01:38

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:32

  • McConnell: Debt limit solution 'lies between Speaker McCarthy and the president'

    01:13

  • Senate holds hearing on Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift 'ticketing disaster'

    01:44

  • FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

    01:47

  • Supreme Court justices deliver first case decisions in person post-pandemic

    01:32

  • Sen. Tim Kaine announces he will run again in 2024: ‘I’ve got more I want to do’

    02:28

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Supreme Court 'unable to identify' person who leaked draft of abortion ruling

    01:21

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

    02:19

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

    03:44

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37

  • U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

    04:31

  • Biden ignores reporters’ questions over handling of classified documents

    02:22

  • Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

    01:30

NBC News

DeSantis responds to Trump criticism over handling of Covid

01:15

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticism from former President Trump about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The governor pointed out his ability to win re-election, unlike the former president.Jan. 31, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    White House announces end to Covid public health emergency

    02:33

  • Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?

    04:40

  • Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter

    02:54

  • Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings

    01:38

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All