NBC News

DeSantis signs bill limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in classrooms

01:28

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that limits discussion of LGBTQ issues in primary schools, such as sexual orientation and gender identity. Critics have referred to the legislation as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.March 28, 2022

