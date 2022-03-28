DeSantis signs bill limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in classrooms
01:28
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that limits discussion of LGBTQ issues in primary schools, such as sexual orientation and gender identity. Critics have referred to the legislation as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.March 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
02:24
Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'
00:26
'Delegitimized court': Sen. Booker says Supreme Court needs updated ethics rules in aftermath of Ginni Thomas texts
01:55
Portman: Questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson were 'fair game'
01:08
Booker: Republican behavior during nomination hearings 'outrageous' and 'beyond the pale'
01:50
Portman: Ginni Thomas' texts 'might be an issue' for Supreme Court Justice Thomas