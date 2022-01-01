Eulogies to the Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday aged 90, were led by the President of South Africa at a funeral service in Cape Town. The church leader championed racial justice and opposed South Africa’s apartheid regime for decades.Jan. 1, 2022
Now Playing
Desmond Tutu laid to rest in South Africa
01:46
UP NEXT
Romans dive into River Tiber to mark New Year
01:34
Happy New Year: Watch how the world rang in 2022
04:16
Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension
01:20
Archbishop Desmond Tutu requested 'cheapest possible coffin'
01:34
Watch: Peruvian shamans make predictions, wish good fortune for 2022