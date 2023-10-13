IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Rescue Gaza!’: Desperate plea as Palestinians struggle to find safety

“I don’t know where I can go now,” Mazen Saidam told NBC’s cameraman after Gaza City residents were ordered to evacuate ahead of Israel’s expected ground offensive. “Now, I am waiting to dead,” he continued. “All the people in Gaza, waiting to dead.”Oct. 13, 2023

