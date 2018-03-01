Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

NBC News

Despite political differences, these Israeli and Palestinian doctors work together to save lives at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem

copied!

While conflict affects daily life, these Israeli and Palestinian transplant surgeons at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem work together to save lives, with no regard to their political differences. We follow along on a live transplant from an Israeli donor to a Israeli Arab patient.Apr.03.2018

U.S. and World News

  • UN calls for investigation into deadly clashes between Palestinians and Israelis

    00:25

  • Russia’s new ballistic missile undergoes second launch test

    02:10

  • North Korea’s Kim Jong Un visited China – here’s what it means

    03:23

  • Relatives wait to hear how Iowa family died in Mexico

    00:26

  • ‘Hero’ officer who sacrificed himself to save hostage in France dies of injuries

    02:10

  • Security surrounds hostage situation in southern France

    00:33

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.