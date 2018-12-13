Despite their school being closed, Paradise high school basketball team plays on after Camp Fire
After the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California, all but two of the players on the high school boys basketball team were left homeless. But four days after the fire hit, their coach brought the players together to play for a school and a community to which many will never return.
Paradise high school basketball team plays on after Camp Fire05:22
