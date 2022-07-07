IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation

    03:01

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    02:34

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

    05:06

  • How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

  • Georgia Guidestones heavily damaged by explosion

    00:42

  • ‘I’m frustrated’ Brittney Griner’s wife speaks out at rally

    01:56

  • U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

    03:06

  • TikTok of California woman receiving bar exam results goes viral  

    02:40

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

    03:42

  • Former 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

    00:18

  • Florida man writes scathing obituary about father in newspaper

    00:47

  • Richmond officials share how tip prevented July Fourth shooting

    03:48

  • How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?

    02:07

  • Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail

    04:44

  • Gunman found guilty in Nipsey Hussle's murder, faces life in prison

    00:17

  • Sisters too scared to attend parades after witnessing Highland Park shooting

    02:24

  • How companies plan to support employee abortion access

    02:29

  • Two men charged in overdose deaths of Los Angeles model, friend

    01:27

NBC News Channel

Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

01:36

A Detroit police officer is dead after responding to a call of a man randomly firing an assault rifle. The suspect shot the officer who later died at the hospital, but his partner returned fire and killed the suspect. WDIV reports.July 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation

    03:01

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    02:34

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

    05:06

  • How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All