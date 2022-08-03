IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Actor Dev Patel steps in to break up knife fight in South Australia

01:20

Actor Dev Patel stepped in to break up a fight on Monday night in Adelaide, Australia, in which a man was stabbed in the chest. Seven News’ Hayden Nelson reports.Aug. 3, 2022

