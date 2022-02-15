Dinosaur claw stolen at Arizona gem show recovered

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dinosaur claw stolen at Arizona gem show recovered01:49
Tucson police recovered the fossilized claw, worth $25,000, when a man attempted to sell it to another vendor. KVOA's Denelle Confair reports.Feb. 15, 2022
