Disappearance of 7YO Texas girl prompts 200-person search

- Now Playing
Disappearance of 7YO Texas girl prompts 200-person search01:33
- UP NEXT
Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say02:10
Houston police charge man with murder of Migos rapper Takeoff02:10
Man indicted for 1980 murder of Florida woman02:26
Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan03:22
Idaho authorities release contradictory statements in murder investigation04:36
Federal appeals court throws out special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents00:41
Police reaffirm University of Idaho slayings were 'targeted attack'02:49
Arrest warrant issued for ex-NFL star Antonio Brown01:39
Retired Louisiana priest found 'burned beyond recognition'01:56
Milwaukee 10-year-old charged in mother's fatal shooting02:02
Florida doctor accused of raping patients found dead01:42
Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization02:58
Family of catfishing murder victims warns of online dangers02:13
Judge declares mistrial in actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial00:26
FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, speaks out: 'I screwed up'03:16
Idaho students hesitant to return to campus amid ongoing murder investigation03:04
House Democrats receive Trump's tax returns after court battle00:41
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot03:05
Indiana coroner hopes DNA can identify serial killer's victims01:41
- Now Playing
Disappearance of 7YO Texas girl prompts 200-person search01:33
- UP NEXT
Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say02:10
Houston police charge man with murder of Migos rapper Takeoff02:10
Man indicted for 1980 murder of Florida woman02:26
Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan03:22
Idaho authorities release contradictory statements in murder investigation04:36
Play All