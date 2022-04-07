IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Disappointment as Turkish court transfers trial of Saudis accused in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

01:10

Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée said that the fight for justice will continue after a Turkish court ruled Thursday to suspend the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Washington Post columnist and for the case to be transferred to Saudi Arabia.April 7, 2022

