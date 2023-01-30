IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:37

  • ‘Almost impossible’ to land on police reform compromise in split Congress: Democratic congressman

    07:47
  • Now Playing

    Disbanding Memphis Scorpion unit ‘does not go far enough,’ civil rights lawyer says

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Memphis community feels a 'lack of confidence' in police reform after death of Tyre Nichols

    16:44

  • Covid-19 is ‘still extracting a price' despite lower death rates, infectious disease expert says

    04:55

  • Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 2024

    07:45

  • GOP congressman is ‘opposed to the removal’ of Rep. Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee

    06:55

  • ‘Toxic police culture’ causes ‘avoidable deaths,’ retired NYPD detective says

    06:23

  • Video of Tyre Nichols’ beating is ‘horrific’ and ‘alarming’: Memphis Police Chief

    04:13

  • Before classified documents news, Biden showed ‘clear choreography’ of re-election rollout

    03:13

  • Students say DeSantis' African-American studies ban 'symbolizes ... deep hatred'

    02:46

  • Ukraine needs a 'big bang' to change dynamic in war with Russia: Fmr. ambassador

    06:41

  • Full Panel: Trump ‘doesn’t blot out the sun anymore’

    09:27

  • Desantis says RNC needs 'new blood' ahead of chair vote

    01:53

  • Chuck Todd: Trump regained his 'powerful megaphone' with Facebook return

    03:00

  • GOP congresswoman slams her party's committee fights: An 'erosion of the values of our republic'

    09:46

  • Full Panel: Washington should remember, most Americans don't 'live, eat and breathe politics'

    10:13

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘We are still in a David vs. Goliath situation’ despite tanks announcement

    06:32

  • Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander

    05:35

  • Biden announces U.S. will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a ‘head-snapping change’

    09:04

Meet the Press NOW

Disbanding Memphis Scorpion unit ‘does not go far enough,’ civil rights lawyer says

08:54

Civil rights lawyer David Henderson says the Memphis police department needs to address the culture that leads to violence in addition to disbanding the Scorpion unit connected to Tyre Nichols’ death. “They created the unit, they recruited the officers who became part of the unit, they supervised or failed to supervise the unit, and they sent them out on the street with an admission to be aggressive on crime whenever they believe they encountered it. So they are cleaning up a mess that they created,” Henderson said.Jan. 30, 2023

  • Biden: U.S. will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:37

  • ‘Almost impossible’ to land on police reform compromise in split Congress: Democratic congressman

    07:47
  • Now Playing

    Disbanding Memphis Scorpion unit ‘does not go far enough,’ civil rights lawyer says

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    Memphis community feels a 'lack of confidence' in police reform after death of Tyre Nichols

    16:44

  • Covid-19 is ‘still extracting a price' despite lower death rates, infectious disease expert says

    04:55

  • Full Panel: 'Relationships matter' for GOP leaders ahead of 2024

    07:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All