Disbanding Memphis Scorpion unit ‘does not go far enough,’ civil rights lawyer says

Civil rights lawyer David Henderson says the Memphis police department needs to address the culture that leads to violence in addition to disbanding the Scorpion unit connected to Tyre Nichols’ death. “They created the unit, they recruited the officers who became part of the unit, they supervised or failed to supervise the unit, and they sent them out on the street with an admission to be aggressive on crime whenever they believe they encountered it. So they are cleaning up a mess that they created,” Henderson said.Jan. 30, 2023