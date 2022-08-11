IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Biological evidence’ discovery turns search for missing NH girl into homicide investigation

01:30

The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been officially turned into a homicide investigation after officials found "biological evidence.” Montgomery has been missing for three years and her remains have yet to be found.Aug. 11, 2022

