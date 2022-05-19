Disney exec denies Heard op-ed got Depp removed from ‘Pirates’ 6

Ellen Barkin on 'controlling' relationship with Johnny Depp06:58
- Now Playing
Disney exec denies Heard op-ed got Depp removed from ‘Pirates’ 601:48
- UP NEXT
Drag performer Alyssa Edwards previews 'Life, Love and Lashes’ tour03:36
Ricky Gervais talks new Netflix special, Oscars slap, Harry Styles06:51
My boyfriend is still good friends with his ex, should I be worried?04:33
Get a first look at the Jennifer Lopez documentary ‘Halftime’01:54
Jessi Klein gets surprised by Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent05:06
Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed01:01
Harry Styles reveals which song on ‘Harry’s House’ was hardest to write02:02
Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets01:30
Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet08:20
Amber Heard’s sister testifies Johnny Depp hit both of them00:42
Taylor Swift delivers NYU commencement, gets honorary degree00:51
Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early00:25
Tom Cruise wows Cannes fans at 'Top Gun: Maverick' screening00:55
Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial03:25
‘Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime’: Taylor Swift addresses NYU class of 202223:29
Jessica Alba gives a 5-minute Honest makeup demo10:34
Hilary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivity09:46
‘Zaddy’ Christopher Meloni opens up about working out in the nude02:33
Ellen Barkin on 'controlling' relationship with Johnny Depp06:58
- Now Playing
Disney exec denies Heard op-ed got Depp removed from ‘Pirates’ 601:48
- UP NEXT
Drag performer Alyssa Edwards previews 'Life, Love and Lashes’ tour03:36
Ricky Gervais talks new Netflix special, Oscars slap, Harry Styles06:51
My boyfriend is still good friends with his ex, should I be worried?04:33
Get a first look at the Jennifer Lopez documentary ‘Halftime’01:54
Play All