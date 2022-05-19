IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Disney exec denies Heard op-ed got Depp removed from ‘Pirates’ 6

01:48

Tina Newman, production executive at The Walt Disney Studios, denied in her testimony that any decision-maker at the company led it to keep Johnny Depp out of the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film as a result of Amber Heard’s op-ed in The Washington Post.May 19, 2022

