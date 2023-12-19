IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'We will remain in Gaza': Displaced civilians refuse to leave homeland

NBC News

‘We will remain in Gaza’: Displaced civilians refuse to leave homeland

01:29

Speaking to NBC News, Palestinians forced by Israel’s bombardment to flee their homes and head south rejected the idea of being pushed out of Gaza altogether and into Egypt’s Sinai peninsula.Dec. 19, 2023

    ‘We will remain in Gaza’: Displaced civilians refuse to leave homeland

