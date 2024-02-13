IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Displaced Gazan families find shelter in a destroyed school

    01:11
    Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza

    01:45

  • Doctors ‘afraid they could lose their lives at any moment’ at Nasser Hospital

    01:06

  • 27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital

    05:39

  • Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid conflict in Gaza

    01:28

  • Israeli forces storm Gaza Strip apartment, rescue two hostages

    03:46

  • Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'

    03:16

  • 'Where do you flee in a conflict?': U.N.'s Gaza chief on refugees' plight

    01:30

  • Palestinian children among the wounded in Israel's bombardment of Rafah

    01:15

  • Israeli forces pull off daring mission to rescue hostages

    02:00

  • WATCH: Rescued Israeli hostages reunited with loved ones

    00:54

  • Israel rescues 2 hostages in Gaza as it bombards Rafah

    01:31

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety

    02:06

  • ‘I can’t live like this anymore’: Fear spreads in Rafah as Israel prepares ground assault

    01:50

  • Fear spreads in Rafah after Israel announces plans for ground invasion

    02:00

  • ‘The most difficult feeling,’ Hind Rajab’s mother mourns daughter’s death

    01:16

  • Doctors come under fire at Nasser Hospital

    00:50

  • Biden says Israel's response in Gaza 'has been over the top'

    01:01

  • Rafah airstrike kills children of displaced families

    01:41

  • Key Biden aides meet with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Michigan

    02:52

Displaced Gazan families find shelter in a destroyed school

01:11

Families displaced from their destroyed homes in northern Gaza found shelter in a damaged school in Jabaliya. Israel’s offensive has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, displaced over 80% of the population and set off a humanitarian crisis.Feb. 13, 2024

