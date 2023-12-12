Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert

- Now Playing
Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert01:10
- UP NEXT
'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence01:22
‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi01:11
Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash01:59
Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’03:04
Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive00:34
Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president01:21
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’02:06
Palestinians stage general strike in solidarity with Gaza's besieged population00:48
Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports02:41
UN says 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced00:38
Netanyahu: 'Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas'00:32
Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza02:12
University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony02:04
People in Gaza gather belongings amid destruction00:50
Outrage over detained Palestinian men stripped to their underwear by Israeli troops02:26
How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Art Basel01:49
Israeli military plans to potentially flood Hamas tunnels with sea water01:27
UN warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza amid fighting02:26
Video shows injured patients arriving at a hospital in southern Gaza00:43
- Now Playing
Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert01:10
- UP NEXT
'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence01:22
‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi01:11
Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash01:59
Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’03:04
Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive00:34
Play All