IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Distraught mom grieves the death of her twins in a Rafah airstrike
00:52
  • Now Playing

    Distraught mom grieves the death of her twins in a Rafah airstrike

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Kamala Harris makes urgent plea for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war: Vice President Harris calls for cease-fire as talks begin in Cairo

    02:01

  • Israeli military says it did not carry out strike on aid convoy in Gaza

    00:42

  • U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza

    02:00

  • ‘This is not enough’: Gazans react to first U.S. aid airdrop

    01:00

  • Biden administration announces U.S. aid drops into Gaza

    01:50

  • Gazan doctor says bullets and shells caused aid truck casualties

    01:53

  • 'Innocent lives are on the line': Biden pledges food aid into Gaza

    01:36

  • Video shows masked men patrolling Rafah market 'to keep down prices'

    00:52

  • At least 100 killed in attack on crowd waiting for aid in Gaza City

    02:55

  • Disputed versions of deadly stampede and shooting in northern Gaza as war death toll exceeds 30,000

    01:54

  • U.N. on Gaza aid truck deaths: ‘These people died because there is a conflict’

    01:06

  • Israeli troops open fire on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza, health ministry says

    01:11

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed by hunger and malnutrition among neonates

    01:33

  • Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens

    02:37

  • Gaza facing low supply of basic needs as they plead for more aid

    02:38

  • ‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism

    03:23

  • One-man medical center treats 100 children daily in Rafah tent camp

    02:32

  • Former Gaza hostages among marchers in southern Israel demanding more releases

    00:44

NBC News

Distraught mom grieves the death of her twins in a Rafah airstrike

00:52

Rania Abu Anza had waited 10 years to become pregnant. An overnight airstrike in Rafah killed her 6-month-old twins. An NBC News crew met the grieving mom as she asked, "Who is going to call me mama?"March 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Distraught mom grieves the death of her twins in a Rafah airstrike

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Kamala Harris makes urgent plea for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war: Vice President Harris calls for cease-fire as talks begin in Cairo

    02:01

  • Israeli military says it did not carry out strike on aid convoy in Gaza

    00:42

  • U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza

    02:00

  • ‘This is not enough’: Gazans react to first U.S. aid airdrop

    01:00
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All