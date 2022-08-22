Dive team searching for Kiely Rodni discovers body, vehicle

- UP NEXT
Biden administration to release 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses04:20
NBC News poll: Majority of voters say investigations into Trump should continue05:07
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair02:01
Houston woman says she was poisoned by napkin left on her car01:46
Crews search for missing woman after flash flood in Utah national park01:40
Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good02:47
Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived01:53
Watch: Video shows small plane crash onto Florida road00:57
Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California02:08
Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall01:35
Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles01:53
U.S. consumer spending is changing and big retailers are getting hit hard01:49
Paper gun sale records pile up with ATF prevented from upgrading tracing03:28
Kiely Rodni: Volunteer scuba team joins search as authorities scale back01:30
Buttigieg gives airlines an ultimatum after summer travel chaos01:42
Federal judge denies Sen. Graham's request not to testify in Georgia election probe00:31
Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid01:35
Can these rings help identify mummified Milwaukee remains?01:26
Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death01:22
Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts00:48
