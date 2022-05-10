Police investigate mysterious death of diver found near suspected cocaine haul

Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa04:09
- Now Playing
Police investigate mysterious death of diver found near suspected cocaine haul00:51
- UP NEXT
Missiles strike Odesa shopping mall, Ukraine's military says00:42
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says ports are at standstill because of Russian blockade01:15
Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after Cuban hotel explosion02:24
Russian ambassador to Poland attacked with red paint at World War Two memorial01:02
Putin justifies ‘forced, timely’ invasion of Ukraine as response to Western threats01:55
Climber scales Mount Everest for 26th time, breaking his own world record00:38
President Zelenskyy: ‘Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine’01:56
Russia holds annual Victory Day parade commemorating end of WWII01:09
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appeals for billions in aid from G-702:33
'We say thank you': U2 rockers Bono and The Edge stand with Ukraine in surprise performance01:12
Body retrieved as Cuban rescuers search rubble of Havana hotel00:49
Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol02:17
‘This is hypocrisy’: Zelenskyy lambasts West over Russia sanctions loopholes01:46
Video captures immediate aftermath of Madrid explosion01:21
Evacuees from besieged Mariupol steel plant reach relative safety01:18
Large explosion reported at hotel in Havana, Cuba06:49
Ukrainian ‘complex operation’ underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol05:27
Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary05:18
Russian forces renew attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa04:09
- Now Playing
Police investigate mysterious death of diver found near suspected cocaine haul00:51
- UP NEXT
Missiles strike Odesa shopping mall, Ukraine's military says00:42
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says ports are at standstill because of Russian blockade01:15
Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after Cuban hotel explosion02:24
Russian ambassador to Poland attacked with red paint at World War Two memorial01:02
Play All