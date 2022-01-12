IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Djokovic blames 'human error' for Australian entry documents mistake

NBC News

Djokovic blames 'human error' for Australian entry documents mistake

01:04

Novak Djokovic's preparations for the Australian Open in Melbourne were overshadowed by errors made on entry documents that he said were prepared by his support staff.Jan. 12, 2022

    Djokovic blames 'human error' for Australian entry documents mistake

