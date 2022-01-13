IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Djokovic's fate uncertain as lawmaker says 'just get vaccinated'

NBC News

Djokovic's fate uncertain as lawmaker says 'just get vaccinated'

01:13

Novak Djokovic was seen training in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, but he awaits a decision from the immigration minister about being deported.Jan. 13, 2022

